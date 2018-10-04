Web Desk: Last week, the Facebook accounts of approximately 50 million users were exposed, which was the worst’s security breaches.

Supposedly, hackers gained access to login keys to take a control of accounts. And shockingly, your Facebook details are being sold online, reported Inquirer.

The hackers have stolen your login keys. And do you know what how your account is profitable for the hackers?

So, here is the answer. The hackers are selling your data to others on the Dark Web.

According to the Independent, dozens of listings have begun appearing on darknet sites, offering up offering up Facebook account login details for as little as $3.

What is Dark Web?

The dark web is the seedy underbelly of the Internet you know. Inaccessible except with specific software, it’s a thriving ecosystem for everything illegal, and it’s exactly where hackers would hope to easily find buyers for the data stolen from Facebook. The stolen details could be used to facilitate everything from committing identity theft, to credit card fraud, to blackmail, and even to create authentic-looking social media bots.

Being on the dark web, these transaction are solely carried out through Bitcoin or other cryptocurrency, but they’re priced anywhere between Rs 370 to Rs 1,480. If that’s the value of individual account logins, the entire haul of 50 million accounts could net the hackers in crore.

So far, it seems Facebook still has no idea who was behind the attack, and are yet uncertain as to the extent. After all, with the access tokens they stole, hackers aren’t just limited to taking over your Facebook account. They could also use them to log into any third party app you’ve signed up for with Facebook, like Tinder, Spotify, Instagram.

Whether or not you think you’ve been hacked, now’s the time to change your Facebook password and recent any apps you use it to sign in to.