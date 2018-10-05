Woman sues matrimonial site after failing to find husband

Web Desk: We are living in the digitalised world, where people are so busy and, finding a perfect life partner has become challenging for them. Thanks to internet that offers matrimonial websites that promise to find a suitable match.

But what if the portal fails to find a husband for you? The same happened to the Indian woman. A matrimonial site was failed to find a perfect match for her. So that, she sued the site. But what happened next, she won Rs 117,000 as compensation.

The woman claimed she had enrolled herself with the website in year 2016. She had opted for a “Royal Plan” and paid the website Rs 97,000 for 12 months under the plan.

The woman in her complain claimed that all the matches sent to her were “meaningless” and she repeatedly asked the company to send her some sensible matches which the company failed to do.

The consumer forum in its final judgement said that the company indeed failed to full the woman’s demand as result the company is now to pay Rs 117,000 to her as the compensation.