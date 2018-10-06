US stance changed after Pompeo meeting: Shah Mehmood

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said he had presented Pakistan’s stance on key global and regional issues at the United Nations in a clear and vivid manner.

Talking to media in Multan here, Shah said the stance he presented in UN General Assembly has been appreciated at every level.

The minister said that everything cannot be achieved in one meeting with the US officials, adding that they will continue efforts to bring the US-Pakistan relations on track.

“Pakistan’s sacrifices in war on terror must be acknowledged.”

The minister said that the UN is a global forum and it needs to be made more effective for the resolution of issues being faced by the regions and countries.

Qureshi went on to say that he demanded a Commission of Inquiry into the United Nation’s report, adding voices were being raised against Indian violence in occupied Kashmir on international forums.

“Kashmir dispute is not new but its nature has change,” he added.

Regarding meeting with his US counterpart, he said that important issues were discussed in the meeting.

“The US had been criticizing Pakistan for the last two years and I am completely satisfied over meeting with the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo,” he said.

The foreign minister said that the US stance has changed after his meeting with the US Secretary of State.

He said Pak-US relations span over a period of seventy years and cannot be undermined easily. He said the relations with US are gradually improving.

Qureshi added: “I made it clear to the US authorities that Pakistan wants bilateral relations with Washington based on mutual respect and reciprocity.”—INP