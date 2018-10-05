Two Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli army: Gaza ministry

GAZA CITY: Two Palestinians including a 14-year-old boy were killed by Israeli fire on Friday on the Gaza border, as clashes erupted with security forces during protests, the enclave’s health ministry said.

Fares Hafez al-Sersawi, 14, and 24-year-old Mahmud Akram Mohammed Abu Samane, both died after being shot in the chest during demonstrations east of Gaza City, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said.

A further 376 people were wounded, including 126 who had been shot, according to health ministry figures.

Seven were in a critical condition including a medical volunteer.

The armed forces said it could not immediately comment on the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the two Palestinians, when asked by AFP.—AFP