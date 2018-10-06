Transparent accountability system to put country on path of progress: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said nation wants across the board accountability of all corrupt elements.

Talking to a private news channels, he said National Accountability Bureau is an independent institution and government has no influence on it.

The Minister said the country would make progress with a transparent system of accountability.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said probe into the Ashiana Housing Scheme scam was not initiated during the PTI government as the scandal had surfaced during the PML-N’s own government and the Bureau continued the investigations even during the interim set-up.

In a statement, Information Minister said no decision has yet been made on placing the names of PML-N leaders Saad Rafique and Salman Rafique on ECL.

In a tweet message, he denied the reports in this regard.

He said decisions of NAB will be implemented.