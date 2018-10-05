These tips can prepare your kids for the real world

Web Desk: Parenting is really a challenging job. The up-bringing of your child completely lies on your shoulder. therefore, in order to make your kids smart, follow some unique ways. You should teach them some manners at an early age.

Treat a child as a guest in your home, feed the, educate them and then let them go. Try these some practical tips that can make your child more independent.

Sticking to a schedule

Teach your child time management with the help of clock and colorful marker. Just color the parts of the clock with different colors that will indicate different tasks: 5-6 p.m. for homework; 6-7 p.m. for dinner, etc. Explain this technique to a child. It’ll make it much easier for them to stick to a schedule.

Using glue carefully

A child usually use all the glue in 5 minutes. To avoid this unpleasant situation, take a container, put a wet sponge inside, and apply some glue on it. Now a child can just press the paper against the sponge to apply glue to it.

Keeping home clean

Choose a place where a child can play and mark it with bright scotch tape. Explain to the child that there’s a new rule: no toys should be placed outside this area.

Brush your teeth regularly

Draw a teeth brushing chart for your kids. And hang it on the wall in the bathroom. And also place a colorful markers. Ask a child to color this chart every time they brush teeth.

Teaching seasons

This handmade toy will help a child remember the seasons.

Make 5 paper circles out of different colors. The white circle is the basic one. Glue a brown tree trunk to it. Fold the other circles in half.

Take a circle and apply glue to half of it. Then glue it to the white one. Put the other circles on top of one another and glue them together.

The last circle should be glued to the base to make a book.

Each circle is a season, so decorate it accordingly. For example, add snow for winter, buds and flowers for spring, and green leaves and yellow leaves for summer and for autumn.

Teach how to count

Make paper cards and write numbers on them.

On each card draw a multi-colored tower with the number of blocks that correspond to the number on the card.

Teach how to tie shoelaces

Drew boots on a piece of cardboard, made small holes, and put shoelaces in it. In this way, you can easily take this simulator with you: no more shoes will be scattered around the house and you won’t have to check if a child is playing with clean boots. As a bonus, you can learn new ways to lace up your shoes too!

Holding scissors correctly

To help a child remember how to place their hand and prevent an injury, draw a smiley face on the thumb and explain that it should always smile right back at them.

Source: Brightside