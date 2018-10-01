Terrorists involved in Mastung, Shah Nooorani shrine blasts arrested

QUETTA: Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) on Monday nabbed five notorious terrorists from Balochistan’s Kalat.

As per details garnered, LEAs raided a compound after secret tip off about presence of notorious terrorists. After successful raid, all five terrorists were arrested.

Sources privy to LEAs told our correspondent that arrested terrorists are invlolved in suicide blasts in Mastung blast and at shrine of Shah Noorani.

Sources also added that terrorists disclosed the name of their master residing in Afghanistan. All arrested terrorists are close aides of another notorious terrorist Hadayatullah. —NNI