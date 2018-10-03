Steyn back as South Africa bat

BLOEMFONTEIN: South Africa won the toss and decided to bat in the second one-day international against Zimbabwe at the Mangaung Oval on Wednesday.

South Africa made two changes from the team that won the first match in Kimberley by five wickets on Sunday.

Dale Steyn replaced Kagiso Rabada in a rotation of fast bowlers, while batsman Khaya Zondo came in for all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, who had an ankle injury. It was Steyn’s first one-day international appearance since October 2016.

South African captain JP Duminy said conditions looked good for batting.

“We want to test ourselves batting first,” he said. “We have a couple of new guys in the line-up so it gives them a chance to face a few balls.”

Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza said he would also have batted if he had won the toss.

He predicted a high-scoring match. It was Masakadza’s 200th one-day international.

“It’s so special. I studied here for a few years so it’s like coming home,” he said.

Zimbabwe made one change, with seamer Donald Tiripano replacing left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza.

Teams:

South Africa: JP Duminy (captain), Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Khaya Zondo, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), Christiaan Jonker, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi.

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (captain), Solomon Mire, Brendan Taylor (wkt), Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Brandon Mavuta, Kyle Jarvis, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara.—AFP