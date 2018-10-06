Web Desk: Sonam Kapoor takes break from Twitter for some time due to negativity as mentioned by her in last tweet.

Sonam kapoor is one of the actress who has always been vocal about her feelings. She is always been seen hyper active on social media platforms sharing happiness and sadness with his followers as well as opinions. She is always bent on supporting people as well as standing up for others what is right. But positive and happy actress needs some break from Twitter and she wants to post pictures and happy moments from her life to other social media platforms.

I’m going off twitter for a while. It’s just too negative. Peace and love to all ! — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) October 6, 2018

Don’t know what has simply caused her to take some time off from Twitter. However it seems that actress will still be active on Instagram and share lovely photos from her lifestyle.