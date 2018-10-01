Sindh IG instructs increased action against street crimes in Karachi

KARACHI: Inspector General Sindh Kaleem Imam on Monday directed to take increased and more effective action against street criminals without any discrimination to bring them to task.

The police chief was chairing a high level meeting on against street criminals also attended by Additional IG Karachi, Additional IG Special Branch, IG Traffic, zonal DIGs, and other senior police officers.

Additional IG Karachi briefed on the efforts against street criminals in Karachi and the reality behind the cases of missing children in Karachi. He said that police has been deployed in commercial areas, business centres, food streets and areas vulnerable to street crimes.

Furthermore, security arrangements have been made for passengers from the airport to their homes. He said that 108 police stations have been identified to have low levels of criminal incidents.

IG Sindh stressed on three main factors to focus in the action against street crimes. He said there should strategy and planning, recee should be conducted based on intelligence reports and shared immediately, and increased patrolling and checkpoints along with strengthened cooperation with law-enforcement agencies.

He instructed that anti-crime and counter-crime campaign should be launched in Karachi from today, and there should be team work and combined efforts for success.

He instructed DIGs and SSPs to work on the ground-level, and keep a close watch on patrolling, snap checking, and overseeing recee and other activities and ensure deployment of police officers.

He also instructed that there should be no delay in the filing of FIRs and not only should victims be given complete support, but rather on duty SSPs and police superintendents should meet them and ensure quick action to address their grievances.

He instructed to set up a separate section in police stations to file FIRs and submit a proposal to ensure they are set up at the earliest. He also instructed district SSPs to routinely visit police stations to address their problems.

The police chief instructed the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Special Branch to take action against criminal gangs active in Karachi and apprehend them. He also instructed to submit a detailed report and send intelligence report to concerned DIGs and SPs to take prompt action.

He further instructed DIG Traffic and zonal DIGs Karachi to take combined efforts regarding the smooth flow of traffic, and increase cooperation with the business community, representatives in commercial areas, hotels and food street owners to ensure proper parking facilities and uninterrupted traffic flow during rush hours. —NNI