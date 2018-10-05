Shehbaz’s arrest is the first, more to follow: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday hinted that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest is the first in a series of detentions that are to follow.

Commenting on Shehbaz’s arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Chaudhry said, “This is the first arrest of several prominent arrests.”

“Major arrests are about to be made,” he added.

The information minister further said, “The process of accountability will continue and the government has a zero tolerance policy towards corruption.”

It may be noted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President, Shehbaz Sharif, in Saaf Pani Company case.

The PML-N president was served summons recently and he appeared to record his statement where he was taken into custody by the NAB officials.

According to NAB officials, Shahbaz was summoned because he, in his capacity as a chief minister, had approved the alleged illegal projects being run by the company.—NNI