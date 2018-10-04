SHC appoints judge to monitor JIT probing May 12 massacre

Sindh High Court Chief Justice has appointed Justice Sallahuddin Panhwar as monitoring judge of the Joint Investigation Team probing the case of 12th May 2007 carnage.

Justice Salahuddin Panhwar will oversee working of the JIT and he the JIT will apprise the monitoring judge Justice Sallahuddin Panhwar about the progress of investigation after every 15 days.

Earlier on on September 11, the SHC had ordered the formation of a JIT to probe into the carnage.

Following the court orders, the Sindh government constituted a JIT on September 28. As per the notification, Karachi Police Chief is the head of the JIT.

On May 12, 2007 Karachi was turned into a battlefield when rival political groups clashed with each other soon after the arrival of the then chief justice of Pakistan.