Sharif shares his stance on Mashood’s statement

ISLAMABAD: Former premier Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of party leader Rana Mashhood’s statement, Aaj News reported.

He was formally addressing the media outside the accountability court in Islamabad today where he was asked about his stance on Mashhood’s statement.

“President of PML-N has taken notice of Mashood’s statement and you all are seasoned enough to know if this statement is the reflection of party policy or not,”said Nawaz.

Sharif also read out a verse by Ghalib referring to the situation created by Mashood, “‘ghalib hamen na chheḌ ki phir josh-e-ashk se. baithe hain ham tahayya-e-tufan kiye hue.”

A day earlier, Mashhood created chaos in Pakistani politics when a Private News channel aired his clip in which he claimed that independent candidates, who helped PTI gain majority in Punjab, are now having a “change of hearts”, adding that, the whole country knows how 2018 by-polls were rigged.

In his controversial statement Mashood denied any sort of ‘deal’ between PML-N and institutions, he also claimed that conversations had taken place between the party and institutions through which it was discovered that there was a growing sentiment of PTI not being able to deliver.

Rana Mashhood’s statement is baseless, regrettable: DG ISPR

Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor has said that statement of Rana Mashhood is baseless and regrettable.

In a tweet message on Tuesday, he said that such irresponsible expressions are detrimental to stability in the country.