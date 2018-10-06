Accountability court sent Shahbaz Sharif on 10 days physical remand

Accountability Court has granted ten day physical remand of former Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif to National Accountability Bureau in Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam case.

The court directed to produce him again on 16th of this month.

Earlier, NAB officials presented Shahbaz Sharif before Accountability Court Judge Syed Najamul Hassan in Lahore today with request to issue his physical remand for fourteen days to complete interrogation.

During the hearing, NAB prosecutor told the court that Shahbaz Sharif being former chief minister misused his power and caused a huge loss to national exchequer.

Shahbaz Sharif denied all the charges against him, saying he as chief minister saved billions of rupees in development projects.