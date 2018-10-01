Senate body calls for tracing spying gadgets installed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Taking notice of reports regarding espionage gadgets installed in the Diplomatic Enclave and Constitution Avenue, Chair­man of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior Rehman Malik has sought a report in this regard.

The committee chairman has given 10-day period to the Interior Ministry to submit a report days over the warning issued by the National Telecom and Information Technology Security Board.

The former interior minister has also asked the Federal Investigation Agency and Islamabad police to locate where these gadgets have been installed.

According to reports, an advisory was issued to federal ministers and other officers around the area about these gadgets that are capable of intercepting cellular communications. Ministries were warned not to share classified information using cell phones and instead, use landline communication.

Reports cite the National Telecommunication and Information Technology Security Board as saying that foreign intelligence agencies were tracing and intercepting phone calls of important personalities and ministries.

Senator Malik said that spying was a severe violation of security laws. “The government should also take notice of the matter and identify those who are responsible,” he demanded. —NNI