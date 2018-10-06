SC to hear petition seeking disqualification of PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will hear a review petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader (PML-N) Hanif Abbasi seeking disqualification of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan over non-disclosure of assets and ownership of offshore companies.

A three-member bench will start hearing from October 10.

The review petition says: “The facts relating to the Bani Gala land clearly show that the Respondent No. 1 was pursuing a deliberate plan to ensure that he could obtain the property as benami and that there should be no public record of him acquiring the property directly in his own name in the revenue records”.— INP