SC rejects petition seeking suspension of police officers bail in Benazir murder case

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday has rejected the petition filed to suspend bails of police officers accused in the killing of former premier of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto, Aaj News reported.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa was hearing the petitions.

As the hearing commenced the counsel for the police officials told the court that since the petitioner, Rasheeda Bibi, had passed away, her petition is more relevant.

The court however rejected the lawyer’s request to declare the petition ineffective, stating that in the last hearing Bibi’s daughter had become party to the petition.

The counsel for Rasheeda Bibi, Latif Khosa, argued that the police officers were accomplice in the murder as they destroyed the evidence on crime scene.

He further stated that cannot get bail against an anti-terrorism court’s judgement, neither can one go against the constitutional powers of high court.

Justice Khosa asked officers council if their clients were punished in this case.

‘No, no one was punished in this case and my client was accused of washing the crime scene,’ the council said.

Justice Khosa asked, who gave him the order to was the crime scene?

The lawyer in reply stated that there is answer on or off record to this question.

This is the main question, the investigation should have begin with this question, Justice Khosa stated.

After the conclusion of arguments from both sides the court upheld IHC verdict in the case and rejected the plea against bail of officers.

On August 31, 2017, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi announced the verdict in the Benazir Bhutto murder case and acquitted five suspects and announced 17-year imprisonment for two police officials. Which was later turned void by a IHC.