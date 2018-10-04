Saudi Arabia to establish oil refinery in Gwadar

Saudi Arabia has decided in principle to establish an oil refinery in Gwadar.

This was stated by a visiting Saudi delegation at a meeting with Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan in Islamabad.

The Saudi delegation requested for provision of a suitable place for installing the refinery.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Petroleum said the visit of the Saudi delegation will help promote bilateral trade between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the head of Gwadar Port Authority, Mir Dosteen Khan Jamaldini, while talking to a foreign news agency said the proposed oil refinery in Gwadar will help Pakistan meet its petroleum-related requirements.