Punjab govt committed to remove disparity between poor, rich: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar says the provincial government is committed to remove disparity between poor and rich across the province.

He was talking to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s newly elected member of senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem, who called on him in Lahore on Thursday morning.

The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has laid the foundation to remake Pakistan based on ideology of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and our national poet Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal.

Meanwhile, talking to different delegations in Lahore, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar says local government system is being upgraded on modern lines to devolve powers to grassroots level.

He said the imbalance of authority in the current system has ruined local bodies system.

The Chief Minster said government will provide justice and basic civic amenities to the people at their doorstep to materialize Prime Minister Imran Khan’s dream of making a new Pakistan.—NNI