Priyanka’s wedding to coincide with Deepika’s?

Web Desk: The very hot topic in the Bollywood is the wedding of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas. Both the couples seem to ready to tie the knot and are hoping to keep their wedding private.

It is said that November is going to be the biggest month of the year considering both the couples are expected to get married around the same date, reported Times Now.

Deepika and Ranveer has finalized their wedding on November 20. While latest buzz suggests that PC-Nick too are planning to get married by the end of the November.

A close source revealed, “The exact sate is still to be locked but it will definitely by November end and the couple is looking at an Indo-western wedding.”

Priyanka and Nick are wanting to get married in Jodhpur whereas Deepika and Ranveer want to escape to Italy for their special day.

Their wedding may be coincide. But surely, picture of their wedding will break the internet.