PP announces support for PTI candidates in NA-56, PP-3 by-polls

ATTOCK: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) on Monday announced support for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led (PTI) candidates for NA-56 and PP-3.

Addressing a joint press conference in Fateh Jung with PTI leaders, PPP’s former minister of state for defense production Sardar Saleem Haider along with party ticket holder Haji Akhtar and others announced to support the PTI candidates for the by-elections in Attock’s NA-56 and PP-3.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfi Bukhari’s father Wajid Bukhari and Member Provincial Assembly Yawar Bukhari also participated in the press conference.

On the occasion, PPP’s Sardar Saleem Haider announced to support PTI candidates along with his voters, party workers and family. —NNI