PML-N slams Shehbaz’s arrest

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz parliamentary committee has strongly criticised the arrest of party president Shehbaz Sharif.

The parliamentary party of the PML-N, in its statement said that the history of using National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against political opponents was being repeated.

It said that without permission from National Assembly speaker, the arrest of leader of the opposition was illegal.

“The tradition of victimising public servants only for being one’s political opponents has harmed the country and nation in the past,” it said.

“The unfortunate history of using NAB against political opponents is being repeated once again.”

The arrest comes days before the by-elections in the country, which the party said was a clear indication of how much the government was afraid of the PML-N.

“Opponents consider a free and fair election their political death,” the statement said.

The PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday heavily criticised the government for what he termed “arresting PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif without any evidence of wrongdoing.

Speaking to media after the party president’s arrest, the PML-N MNA maintained that Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest is nothing but a clear case of political revenge and just shows the government’s frustration after failing to woo people of Punjab with their performance.

“When you will replace Shehbaz Sharif with Usman Buzdar, people will vote against you and this arrest is also aimed at the upcoming by-polls,” said Marriyum Aurangzeb.

She said that detractors did everything in their capacity to damage PML-N but could neither deprive it of its popularity nor succeeded in making a forward bloc.

“My message to conspirators is that you can do what you can, you can only fail,” said Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The PML-N leader, however, urged the party workers to remain calm as the party’s leadership and legal team is meeting in Lahore to develop future strategy.—INP