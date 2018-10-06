PM Imran Khan arrives in Quetta on a day-long visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Quetta on a day-long visit, where he will preside over a high level meeting to review development projects and overall security situation in Balochistan.

On arrival, he was welcomed by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan at Quetta airport. During his visit, the Prime Minister will also hold meetings with Governor Balochistan Justice Retd Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal and members of provincial cabinet.

He will also meet parliamentarians and representatives of civil society.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Qasim Khan Suri, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi and the PTI leader Naeem-ul-Haq are accompanying the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has also reached Quetta.

In a tweet, Director General Inter Service Public Relations, Major General Asif Ghafoor said Prime Minister Imran Khan will be briefed on security situation in Balochistan at the Headquarters of Southern Command