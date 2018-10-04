PM directs to promote paperless culture to ensure e-governance

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to promote paper-less culture in offices and e-governance in the country.

He was chairing a meeting on Information Technology and Telecommunication in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Prime Minister tasked Dr. Ishrat Hussain to formulate a comprehensive road map with delineated timelines to ensure transformation towards paper-less culture in all ministries and departments of the federal government.

The briefing was attended by Minister for Finance Mr. Asad Umar, Minister for IT & Telecom Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Law Minister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider, Advisor to PM Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Secretary IT Mr. Maroof Afzal, Secretary Privatization Mr. Rizwan Malik and senior officers.

The Prime Minister was briefed about the mandate of the Ministry, role of various attached departments and organizations, the existing outlook of IT & telecom sector in the country and its contribution along with ways and means to capitalize the huge potential existing in the IT sector. Secretary IT also highlighted various milestones achieved by the Ministry since its inception.

Discussing the issues faced by young entrepreneurs in the IT sector, the Prime Minister directed Finance Minister for devising a mechanism to streamline and facilitate IT experts in payments for their expertise.

On e-Governance and introducing paper-less culture in offices, the Prime Minister expressed serious concern over negligible progress in some important ministries towards employing e-solutions for conducting official business. In this context the Prime Minister said that he will soon chair meeting of Digitization Transformation Committee which could never take place since formation of the Committee.

Taking ownership of the e-office initiative, he said that the Prime Minister’s Office would take the lead towards e-office to be followed by all the ministries.

Discussing issues related to telecom sector and license renewals, it was decided that a committee will be constituted in consultation with the Minister for Finance and the Minister for IT. Minister Finance will chair the Committee.—NNI