PM directs to finalise modalities for launching “five million housing project”

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated that provision of five million residential units especially to the low income people and regularization of katchi-abadis is a priority of the present government.

He was chairing a meeting on “Five Million Housing Project” of the PTI government in Islamabad on Friday.

The Prime Minister said five million housing project, besides addressing housing issues, would be a force multiplier in generating economic activities through creation of jobs and providing a boost to allied sectors of construction and housing.

The Prime Minister directed the committee to finalize the modalities for its launch.

The meeting deliberated upon the modalities to launch of the project, the legislative framework for implementation of the project and the establishment of an apex body to serve as one-window facility for ensuring of an enabling environment in this connection.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the progress made so far by the Housing Task Force.