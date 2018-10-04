Peshawar Zalmi to unveil it’s anthem ‘Hum Zalmi’

Web Desk: PSL team Peshawar Zalmi has recently launched BTS of its popular song ‘Hum Zalmi’. In the BTS of music video Pakistan’s top actors Mahira Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi, along with Peshawar Zalmi star players can be seen.

The new title song ‘Hum Zalmi’ has been composed by famous bands ‘The Call’ and ‘Leo Twins’.

In a statement, Zalmi spokesman said, “The first rock song for the PSL-4 will attract the Pakistani viewers as well as attract the viewers world wide.”

(2/2) Check out the BTS of the first ever rock anthem of Peshawar Zalmi. #HumZalmi by Call ft. Leo Twins of PSL 3. Are you looking forward to the Zalmi Anthem of PSL 4? @TheMahiraKhan @iamhamzaabbasi @zulfiqarjkhan @WahabViki @KamiAkmal23 @LeoTwinsMusic @thebandCALL pic.twitter.com/O649Ucpz5y — PeshawarZalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) October 2, 2018

Pakistan Super League 4 is all set to start on Feb 2019 and it’s preparations are underway.