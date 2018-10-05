‘Parwaaz Hai Junoon’ to be first Pakistani movie released in Saudi Arabia

Web Desk: Pakistani movie, ‘Parwaaz Hai Junoon’ is included in the list of Pakistan’s highest grossing film. It is a patriotic movie and the story revolves around the services of air-force. It features Pakistani’s known actors like Hamza Ali Abbasi, Hanis Aamir and Ahad Raza Mir.

According to the recent reports, the movie will be the first Lollywood movie ever to be screened in Saudi Arabia.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, announced the news through his Twitter’s post. His tweet reads as, “Pakistani movie ‘Parwaaz Hai janoon’ ll be first Pak commercial movie to be screened in #SaudiArabia on 11th October.”

“More films and more screenings around the world in coming months InshAllah,” he added.

Earlier, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to screen movies and TV dramas of both countries in order to promote cultural ties and allow actors to become popular in other countries.