Pakistan, US ties witness significant headway under present govt: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the relations between Pakistan and the United States have witnessed a significant headway under the present government.

Addressing a news conference in Washington, he said bilateral engagements between Pakistan and the United states have also enhanced and improved.

He added that there has been a positive change in Pak-US ties after the recent US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Pakistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pak-US ties should not be seen in the context of Afghanistan. He said any kind of development in Afghanistan is not possible sans Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister said he held various meetings with the world leaders, think-tanks and overseas Pakistanis during his visit to the United States and he effectively presented Pakistan’s stance on host of issues.

Replying to a question, the Foreign Minister said no meeting was scheduled between him and the International Monitory Fund during his visit. However, he said he apprised the World Bank leaders about Pakistan’s stance on prevailing water crisis in the country.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also invited members of the US Congress to visit Pakistan.