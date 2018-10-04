Pakistan successfully dislodges terrorist sanctuaries: Maleeha

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan’s Ambassador at the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi says Pakistan has successfully dislodged terrorist sanctuaries from its territory, but now the principal threat is coming from beyond the country’s borders.

She was speaking at a debate on terrorism at the UN General Assembly’s Sixth (Legal) Committee.

Maleeha Lodhi said Pakistan is combating the challenge of terrorism from abroad by implementing a comprehensive border management system along its western border.

She said terrorists and their evil acts have never shaken Pakistan’s resolve to continue the fight to defeat it.

She said the hard-earned stability that Pakistan enjoys today has been attained through a comprehensive approach against terrorism.

Elaborating on the implementation of the border management system, Ambassador Lodhi said it would enable Pakistan to prevent the cross border movement of militants, stop illegal smuggling of arms and check illicit drug trafficking.

She said at the same time it will also facilitate trade through improved border crossing facilities.