Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack at an election rally in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province which resulted in loss of precious lives and injuries to many others.

“We express our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives and pray to almighty Allah for the early recovery of the injured,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It added: “We reiterate our strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and express solidarity with the people and government of Afghanistan in this hour of grief.”

The statement further said: “We believe, such cowardly acts cannot deter the people of Afghanistan from exercising their democratic right to elect their representatives.”

Pakistan will continue supporting the Afghan people and the government for durable peace and security in the country.

Earlier, at least 13 people were killed in a suicide attack on an Afghan election campaign rally on Tuesday, an official said, in the latest violence ahead of this month’s legislative vote.

The attack is the first suicide assault since campaigning officially kicked off last Friday for the parliamentary elections, preparations for which have already been marred by bloody violence.

More than 30 people were wounded when the militant blew himself up among supporters of candidate Abdul Nasir Mohmmand in the Kama district of the eastern province of Nangarhar, provincial governor spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said. Some of the wounded were in a critical condition, Khogyani added.—NNI