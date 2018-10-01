Oil city will be established in Gwadar: NA informed

ISLAMABAD: Speaking in the House, Minister for Water Resources Khusro Bakhtiar said the government has decided to broaden the base of China Pakistan Economic Corridor and accelerate its pace.

Terming it a game changer for Pakistan and region, the Minister said the government will open third party investment in this project to make it more effective.

The Minister said previous government did not pay due attention on Gawadar, but PTI government will give proper attention to this important port. He said an oil city would be established in this strategic port of Pakistan.

Criticizing the policies of previous government, Khusro Bakhtiar said current account deficit has reached to an alarming figure of 18 billion dollars, due to ill-conceived policies of the previous government. The Minister said the circular debt has reached to a staggering 583 billion rupees.

The House adopted a resolution with consensus condemning the Indian military attack on a civilian helicopter carrying Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider flying inside the territory of Pakistan.

A bullet was fired on the helicopter from the Indian border post.

The House abhors this cowardly act of state aggression and violation of international laws.

The resolution was moved by Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif. —NNI