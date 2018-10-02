No compromise on finality of Prophethood: Shafqat Mahmood

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government raised the issue of blasphemous caricature contest at the United Nations.

The minister while taking to Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan leader Qari Zawar Bahadur at Jamia Rizvia in Lahore said the government would never compromise on finality of prophethood.

He said the government was making all-out efforts to enroll all out of school children in educational institutions.

The minister said improving quality of education was priority of the government, adding that efforts will be made to scale up higher education degree system as per international standard.—NNI