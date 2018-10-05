NAB summons Khawaja brothers on October 16

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau(NAB) on Friday summoned Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother, Salman Rafique in Paragon Housing Scam on October 16.

NAB has advised both to appear before it with the full money trail as the Khawaja brothers have not submitted full record in the case yet.

Earlier on October 01, a close aide of former Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, Qaiser Amin Butt was arrested in Paragon City embezzlement case.

During the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) probe Paragon City Case the team of anti-graft watchdog raided and arrested chairman and partner of the project Qaiser Amin Butt

NAB had summoned Qaiser Amin on March 16 and apprised him likely action against him as per the schedule two, however, he could not appear before the NAB on which he was arrested for not complying the orders.

The statements of Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique had already been recorded in this connection.

On April 17, the Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman links with Paragon City has exposed.

The documents revealed that the Khawaja brothers have the link with the chief executive Nadeem Zia.

According to sources, the documents showed that an agreement of over Rs 393 million between Paragon City and Khawaja brothers for sale of land was signed. On the document, Nadeem Signed as the first party while Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman signed the agreement as the second party.

The photographs of both the brothers were also pasted on the agreement.

On April 16, federal Minister for Railways, Khawaja Saad and his brother Khawaja Salman have submitted their answers in Paragon Housing Society Case probe in NAB.

According to the NAB sources answers submitted by Khawaja Saad and Khawaja Salman are incomplete, money trail of the property is also not submitted yet in the case.

On April 5, NAB extended probe against Khawaja Brothers by writing the letter to State Bank seeking their accounts details and money trail.—INP