NAB requests arrest warrants for Nawaz over no-show in court

ISLAMABAD: Ousted premier Nawaz Sharif and his legal counsel Khawaja Haris skipped the hearing on Monday without notifying accountability court judge Arshad Malik who is supervising the hearing of Flagship reference against the Sharif family.

During the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor said that neither an exemption plea was submitted by the accused, hence non-bailable arrest warrants should be issued for Nawaz on his no-show today.

On the onset of hearing, the assistant lawyer of Nawaz’s counsel informed the accountability court that Khawaj Haris could not appear as he was unwell. While on the absence of Nawaz Sharif, accountability court judge remarked “it does not happen this way that the accused appears before the court when he wishes.”

Resented with the situation, judge Arshad Malik granted two intervals to the assistant of defense counsel to find the whereabouts of former premier.

After considerable delay, the accountability judge was apprised that Nawaz was under anxiety due to which he could not present himself before the court.

Further informing the court about Khawaja Haris, the assistant of defense counsel said that he will not be able to appear before the court tomorrow either owing to his health condition.

Afterwards, the infuriated accountability judge adjourned the hearing until October 4.

In the previous hearing, the court ordered the legal team of accused to start recording statements of prosecution witnesses in Flagship reference. In Al-Azizia case, the testimony of all prosecution witnesses was concluded during the last hearing of graft reference against the Sharif family. —NNI