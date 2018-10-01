NA approves resolution against Indian firing on AJK premier’s helicopter

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the incident of firing on the helicopter of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider.

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif tabled the resolution, which said the parliament condemned India’s act of aggression along the Line of Control.

It added that the incident of firing by Indian forces was condemnable and a clear violation of international laws.

Shehbaz Sharif also demanded that the government immediately form a joint committee for probing into the incident of firing.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Ali Muhammad Khan while warning against testing public sentiments said the whole nation was united on the issue of Pakistan’s sovereignty.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said Sunday he was travelling to offer condolences on the demise of an acquaintance when his white civil helicopter was fired upon by Indian army from across the Line of Control.

“The Indian army fired to show that Pakistan had violated their airspace,” his office said in a statement, but added “when the firing took place, we were within our own airspace”.

It is mandatory for Pakistan and India to inform each other beforehand the movement of military aircrafts. The procedure, however, is not a prerequisite for the movement of civil helicopters.

The AJK premier said India overplayed the incident as the helicopter remained atop Pakistan’s airspace the whole time.

“It wasn’t a gunship but a private helicopter carrying me and my ministers and India created a drama out of it,” he said. —NNI