Musician dies after a week his daughter killed

Web Desk: Indian noted violinist Balabhaskar, who was seriously injured in a car accident last week died today in the morning. His two-year-old daughter was killed when the family’s car hit a tree after the driver lost control, reported Gulfnews.

According to hospital sources, he died after a cardiac arrest.

The family of Balabhaskar was returning from a visit to a temple for thanksgiving prayers for their daughter. The daughter Tejaswini Bala was born after 15 years of marriage.

As a result of car rammed a tree, the musician received many injuries and had undergone a surgery.

His wife Lakshmi and the driver Arjun are still being treated at the hospital. It was reported that the driver fell asleep on the wheel and lost control of the vehicle.

The musician shot to fame when, as a 17-year-old, he composed music for a Malayalam film and has scored music for several films. A rising musician, he was was known for his stage performances and concerts in and outside Kerala. His fusion music was popular among his fans.