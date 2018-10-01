Motor vehicles, cell phones thefts on the rise in Karachi: report

KARACHI: The city of Karachi witnessed an average of ninety incidents of mobile phones thefts per day along with other criminal activities, said a report on Monday.

The Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) released its report on criminal activities and incidents of theft and snatching within the first nine months of the current year.

According to the report, there were 1059 incidents of motor vehicle theft and snatching which includes 96 government-owned vehicles costing over three billion rupees.

This implies that around four cars were being stolen every day in Karachi this year. Furthermore, around 20,500 citizens were deprived of their mobile cycles which is an average of seventy thefts per day.

There were also an average of ninety incidents of mobile phone thefts per day as 24,640 incidents were reported in the ongoing year. There were also 38 cases of extortion from traders, seven cases of kidnapping for ransom, three bank robberies, and 229 cases of murder.

According to the report, most of the victims were killed for resisting robbery attempts. There are also reports of 23 children who are currently missing. —NNI