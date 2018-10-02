Man and woman commit suicide for stop using WhatsApp

Web Desk: A 27-year old man from India committed suicide after his wife asked him to stop chatting with his female friend continuously on WhatsApp, reported NDTV.

Upon receiving information about death, the man’s female friend also committed suicide by consuming toxic substance.

A man named, K shiva Kumar, an electrician by profession, hanged himself to death in his house on Saturday. Later his childhood friend C Vennela got depressed over his death and consumed toxic substance that day.

K Shiva Kumar had got married on August 15. The couple used to quarrel quite frequently over petty issues and Kumar’s wife used to rebuke him for continuously chatting over the messaging app.

A few day back, Shiva Kumar’s wife suspected that he was regularly chatting with a woman while led to heated argument between them. Depressed over the frequent quarrels Shiva Kumar hung himself from a ceiling fan in his house on Saturday, police said.