Kohli’s wife Anushka, Dhawan’s wife Ayesha engaged in a fight

Web Desk: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who didn’t play the 2018 Asia Cup in the UAE, has returned to the team and is currently playing the first of the two-match Test series against Windies.

Shikar Dhawan who scored 342 runs in the Asia Cup, was dropped from the Indian team for the ongoing Test against West Indies.

According to the recent reports, there is a fight between Virat’s wife Anushka Sharma and Shikar Dhawan’s wife Ayesha on the latter’s husband’s omission from the team, reported Crictracker.

The same report goes on to add that whenever Anushka is with the team, she is sometimes present for the batsmen team meeting.

Previously, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official said that Ayesha and Anushka were good friends. The Indian captain had also arranged passes for both of them during the ODI at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London in July.

However, Ayesha had said that she had not spoken anything on her family to Anushka, and since then, the duo have been separated.

Kohli avoided committing on the issue.

Dhawan had been adjudged Man of the series in the Asia Cup following his memorable run in the tournament.