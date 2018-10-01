Khawaja Asif urges govt to pay budget honorarium to relevant employees

ISLAMABAD: Former foreign minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif Monday urged the government to expedite the process for payment of honorarium announced by ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar to the employees of various organizations for performing duties in the Parliament House during the last budget session.

Speaking on a point of order in National Assembly, he said the low grade employees of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), who performed their duties during the budget session in May last year, had not been paid honorarium as yet. Similarly, the employees of some other departments were also waiting for payment of the honorarium. He urged the chair to direct the relevant ministries to pay honorarium to their employees as soon as possible.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, who was chairing the session, asked the interior ministry to inform the house about the payment of honorarium.—APP