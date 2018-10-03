IHC reveals detailed judgement on suspension of Sharif, family

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday issued a detailed judgment regarding the suspension of the sentences of ex prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar in the Avenfield corruption reference, Aaj News reported.

The IHC issued release orders of Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar in Avenfiled case on Sep 19th. Justice Athar Minallah wrote 41-page judgment on the IHC’s September 19 order.

The judgement revealed that, NAB mostly relied on Panama Papers case to argue their points against suspension in sentences.

It further added that, the accountability court which awarded the sentences did not stated or provided evidence of how Maryam assisted Nawaz in the purchase of the Avenfield apartments