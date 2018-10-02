Health benefits of beet root

Web Desk: The beet is a sweet root vegetable. It reduces risk of many lifestyle- related health issues. Some of benefits are listed below.

Reduce blood pressure

Nitrates are found naturally in many vegetables, have a blood pressure lowering effect when regularly consumed. Beets are among the richest sources of dietary nitrates. According to the research published Nutrition Journal, those who drank beetroot juice had lower systolic blood pressure levels just six hours after drinking it.

Improve muscle power in people with heart failure

Research shows that people with heart failure experienced a 13% percent increase in muscle power two hours after drinking beet root juice.

Helps in building stamina

Beetroot increases plasma nitrate levels and boosts physical performance.

Good for brain health

Older adults who consume a high nitrate diet helps improve blood flow in the frontal lobe, the area of the brain responsible for memory, language, problem solving and emotional expression.

Supports digestive health

Fiber is a type of carbohydrate that isn’t broken down by digestive enzymes, passing through the body undigested. In addition to adding bulk to stool, fiber alters the contents of the digestive system by changing how nutrients are absorbed. Eating a diet rich in fiber also helps reduce the risk of developing several kinds of diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. Beets are a good source of dietary fiber.

Helps in reducing weight

Because beets are high in fiber and low in calories, they can be useful for assisting with weight loss. Eating a high fiber diet has been shown to help making you feel fuller for longer and reduce hunger pangs throughout the day.