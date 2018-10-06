Govt to pursue vibrant foreign policy keeping national interests supreme: FM

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that PTI-led government will pursue a vibrant foreign policy keeping the national interests supreme.

Talking to media in Multan on Saturday, he said that he presented Pakistan’s stance on key global and regional issues at the United Nations in a clear and vivid manner.

The minister said UN is an international forum and it needs to be made more effective for the resolution of global issues.

About his meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo the Foreign Minister said he made it clear to US authorities that Pakistan wants bilateral relations with Washington based on mutual respect and reciprocity.

He said Pak-US relations span over a period of seventy years and cannot be undermined easily. He said the relations with US are gradually improving.

The Foreign Minister said we firmly believe that new opportunities should be exploited in the national interest.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he made it clear to the US authorities that Pakistan should not be viewed from Afghan glasses and perspective.

Foreign Minister said Coalition Support Fund is not assistance, rather it is coalition fund.

On Pak-India relations, the Minister said Indian act of denying meeting with Pakistani foreign minister on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly is regrettable as it wasted an opportunity of bringing both countries together.

The minister said normalized relations between Pakistan and India are mandatory for peace and stability in the region.

He said there is no other way than dialogue to bring peace between Pakistan and India, but unfortunately this process was suspended after 2015. He said through talks only, both countries can work for progress and prosperity of their people.

He said the international community was informed that Pakistani people and security forces have rendered huge sacrifices in war against terrorism and they need to be duly acknowledged.

On the issue of Afghanistan, the Foreign Minister said peace in Afghanistan is Pakistan’s own interest. We believe in an Afghan-owned and Afghan led peace process to resolve the decades’ long conflict in our neighboring country.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he effectively raised the issue of blasphemous caricatures as it hurts the sentiments of Muslims around the world. The world community needs to understand the sensitivity of this issue for more than one billion Muslims around the world.–NNI