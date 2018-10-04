Govt determined to facilitate foreign investors: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government is determined to facilitate the foreign investors for investment in diverse areas of Pakistan’s socio-economic, energy and financial sectors while ensuring security of their investments.

He was talking to Chief Executive Ashmore Group Mark Coombs along with his delegation in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

The Prime Minister appreciated the investment made by Ashmore Group in Pakistan and welcomed the plan to establish three hospitals in the country.

The Chief Executive of Ashmore Group expressed his desire for establishing three commercial hospitals in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi in collaboration with King’s College London. He also apprised the Prime Minister about company’s investment in the metal can manufacturing plant for beverages in Faisalabad.

Adviser to Prime Minister Abdul Razak Dawood and Chairman Board of Investment Haroon Sharif were present during the meeting.