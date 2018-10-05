Govt committed to public sector restructuring: Planning Minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development, Khusro Bakhtiar says government is committed to restructuring of public sector and good governance.

He was talking to a delegation of Asian Development Bank led by its Vice President Wencai Zhang that called on him in Islamabad on Friday.

The Minister said Pakistan values the assistance and cooperation of ADB in different sectors. He said Pakistan and the ADB can work in more sectors for socio-economic development of less developed areas.

Khusro Bakhtiar said PTI government is determined to provide all areas with equal development opportunities for poverty reduction and provision of quality education and health services to people.

He said government is working on construction of inexpensive homes for low income segments of society and ADB can cooperate in this venture.

Vice President Asian Development Bank Wencai Zhang appreciated the resolve of government for socio-economic and human resource development and assured to cooperate in various sectors.