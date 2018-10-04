Girl hanged from tree for resisting sexual assault

Web Desk: A 15-years-old girl from India was beaten to death by a group of men and then her body was hung from a tree because she resisted the molestation attempt, reported NDTV.

While the girl was coming back from school, three accused allegedly stopped her and dragged her to the bushes. When she tried to stop them, she was battered to death and her body was hung from a tree, in the India’s Uttar Pradesh (UP).

The Class 11 student was found hanging from the tree with her dupatta or shawl around her neck.

The men’s motive was to make her death look like a suicide. Later the villagers gathered at the spot and informed the police.

All of them have been arrested.