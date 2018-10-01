Gen Bipin hurling war statements to ensure Modi’s victory: Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan on Monday expressed grave concern over India’s irresponsible behavior aimed at creating war hysteria in the region.

He was addressing a presser here in Lahore Monday. “Indian army chief is hurling war statements [at Pakistan] to ensure Modi’s victory in general polls. India’s top brass should refrain themselves from using cheap tactics for victory in the polls”, stated Chohan.

Warning India’s far-right premier from against creating war hysteria in the region, Chohan apprised attendants that Modi staged drama of surgical strike. He said, “Attack on chopper of Azad Kashmir’s premier is cowardly act. We desire peace and stability in the region but same should not be equated with weakness”.

He reiterated that any Indian misadventure would be served with befitting reply. He said, “Pakistan’s civilian and military leadership is on the same page”. —NNI