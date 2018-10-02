Foreign delegation calls on CJP

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of parliamentarians, parliamentary officers and scholars from UK headed by Lord David Patrick Paul Alton, paid a courtesy call on Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The other members of the delegation were: Richard James Shannon, Marie Elizabeth Rimmer, CBE, Prof. Javaid Rehman, Mr. Amro Hussain, John Morris and Barrister Ambreen Qureshi, Practicing lawyer of the Lahore High Court, Lahore.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan gave them an overview of judicial system of Pakistan and briefed them about the fundamental rights and rights of minorities as enshrined in the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973.

Justice Saqib Nisar also apprised them Supreme Court, under suo motu jurisdiction has taken cognizance of many issues of minorities and provided relief to them under the laws.

He had also taken notice of slums areas of Islamabad and issued directions to concerned department to provide basic life necessities, health and education facilities to them at par with other people of Pakistan.

The delegation thanked the Chief Justice of Pakistan for sparing his time. One of the members of delegation presented a token money of Rs.5,500/-, on behalf of overseas Pakistani settled in London, as donation to Supreme Court of Pakistan Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams Fund.—NNI