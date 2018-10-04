Five reasons to consume ghee regularly

Web Desk: Our desi cuisines are almost incomplete without ghee. It is a concoction of a host of cooking and health benefits that help in stimulating both mind and soul. An ideal intake of ghee is about 1-2 teaspoon a day. It also contains a significant proportion of vitamin A, E, D and K.

Here are the some benefits of consuming ghee daily.

Boosts Energy

Ghee contains medium-chain fatty acids, which is being processed by the liver and burnt as energy by your body. It provides necessary energy.

Aids in weight loss

Ghee’s healthy fat aid in the food digestion by stimulating the digestive process. This leads to weight loss.

Reduce Inflammation

The butyric acid in ghee is used by the body to reduce inflammation in several body part.

Strengthen digestion and immunity

Ghee, contains a rich proportion of butyric acid. Beneficial intestinal bacteria break fiber into butyric acid and then use it as an internal wall support. Also, adequate production of butyric acid in your body promotes the production of killer T cells in the gut while strengthening the body’s immunity.

Other benefits

Ghee have also been associated with the certain essential functioning of your body such as supporting the nervous system, protecting the stomach lining digestive acids, promoting skin and mental health and strengthening cell membranes. Also, the fat content in pure ghee is healthy as these fats are free of trans-fats and oxidized cholesterol