ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has directed Federal Ombudsman to use latest technology for increasing outreach to the people.

During his visit to Federal Ombudsman in Islamabad today (Thursday), he said Federal Ombudsman has a very pivotal role in dispensation of justice to the general public.

The President applauded the institution over quick redressal of public complaints.

On the occasion, the President was also briefed about the performance of Federal Ombudsman.